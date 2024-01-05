Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 381.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 388.7 on the last day of trading. The closing price was 381.05. The stock reached a high of 389.45 and a low of 380.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 49,582.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 622.7 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 542,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹381.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 542,922 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 381.05.

