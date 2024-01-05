Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹388.7 on the last day of trading. The closing price was ₹381.05. The stock reached a high of ₹389.45 and a low of ₹380.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹49,582.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹622.7 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 542,922 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST
