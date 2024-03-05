Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock closed at ₹386.35 on the last day with an open price of ₹387.25. The high for the day was ₹388.65 and the low was ₹372.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹48,776.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹509.4 and the low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 130,632 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar stock is currently trading at ₹375.3, experiencing a decrease of -2.86% with a net change of -11.05.
