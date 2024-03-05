Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -2.86 %. The stock closed at 386.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 375.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock closed at 386.35 on the last day with an open price of 387.25. The high for the day was 388.65 and the low was 372.85. The market capitalization stands at 48,776.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 509.4 and the low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 130,632 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹375.3, down -2.86% from yesterday's ₹386.35

Adani Wilmar stock is currently trading at 375.3, experiencing a decrease of -2.86% with a net change of -11.05.

05 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹386.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 130,632 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at a closing price of 386.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!