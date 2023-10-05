Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹333.05 and closed at ₹333.4 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹363.75, while the lowest price was ₹333. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹45,826.67 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹765 and a low of ₹327. The BSE volume for the day was 398,933 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.