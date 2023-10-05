Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 5.76 %. The stock closed at 333.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 333.05 and closed at 333.4 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 363.75, while the lowest price was 333. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 45,826.67 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 765 and a low of 327. The BSE volume for the day was 398,933 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹333.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, a total of 398,933 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 333.4.

