Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 351.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 351.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 354 and closed at 351.95. The stock reached a high of 355 and a low of 351 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 45,709.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 841.9 and the 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for the stock was 148,407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 10:40 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹351.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 148,430 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 351.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.