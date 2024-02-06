Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar shares tumble in trading

Hello User
Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 350.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 352.4 and closed at 350.2 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded for the day was 354, while the lowest price was 342.5. The company's market capitalization is 44,650.46 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 509.4 and 285.85 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 135,549.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹343.55, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹350.2

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that its price is 343.55. There has been a percent change of -1.9, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -6.65, which reflects a decrease of 6.65 in the stock price.

06 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹350.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 135,549. The closing price for the stock was 350.2.

