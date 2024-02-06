Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar shares tumble in trading

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹352.4 and closed at ₹350.2 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded for the day was ₹354, while the lowest price was ₹342.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹44,650.46 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹509.4 and ₹285.85 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 135,549.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.