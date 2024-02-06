Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar shares tumble in trading

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹352.4 and closed at ₹350.2 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded for the day was ₹354, while the lowest price was ₹342.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹44,650.46 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹509.4 and ₹285.85 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 135,549.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that its price is ₹343.55. There has been a percent change of -1.9, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -6.65, which reflects a decrease of ₹6.65 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 135,549. The closing price for the stock was ₹350.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!