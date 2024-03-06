Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -2.48 %. The stock closed at 375.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 366 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock price on the last day was ₹376.35 for open and ₹375.3 for close, with a high of ₹378.2 and a low of ₹365. The market capitalization was ₹47,568.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹509.4 and a 52-week low of ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 305,137 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:35:34 AM IST
Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-4.08%
3 Months
-9.57%
6 Months
4.45%
YTD
3.13%
1 Year
-16.71%
06 Mar 2024, 09:03:05 AM IST
Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹366, down -2.48% from yesterday's ₹375.3
Adani Wilmar stock is currently trading at ₹366, with a percent change of -2.48% and a net change of -9.3 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 08:07:15 AM IST
Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹375.3 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Wilmar's BSE volume was 305137 shares, with a closing price of ₹375.3.
