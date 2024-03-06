Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock price on the last day was ₹376.35 for open and ₹375.3 for close, with a high of ₹378.2 and a low of ₹365. The market capitalization was ₹47,568.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹509.4 and a 52-week low of ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 305,137 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.08%
|3 Months
|-9.57%
|6 Months
|4.45%
|YTD
|3.13%
|1 Year
|-16.71%
Adani Wilmar stock is currently trading at ₹366, with a percent change of -2.48% and a net change of -9.3 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Adani Wilmar's BSE volume was 305137 shares, with a closing price of ₹375.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!