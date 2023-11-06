Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees strong gains in today's trading

On the last day, Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹318.65 and closed at ₹315.75. The stock had a high of ₹322.55 and a low of ₹317. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41,258.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹730, while the 52-week low is ₹303.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,236 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.