Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees strong gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 317.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 319 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last day, Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 318.65 and closed at 315.75. The stock had a high of 322.55 and a low of 317. The market capitalization of the company is 41,258.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 730, while the 52-week low is 303.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,236 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹319, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹317.45

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 319 with a net change of 1.55, representing a percent change of 0.49.

06 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹315.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, a total of 53,236 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 315.75.

