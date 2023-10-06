Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Faces Declines in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 352.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Adani Wilmar was 356.35, while the close price was 352.6. The stock reached a high of 358.85 and a low of 346.85. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 45,475.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 765, and its 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for the day was 149,930 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹349.9, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹352.6

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 349.9. There has been a -0.77 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹352.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 149,930 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 352.6.

