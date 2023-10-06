Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Faces Declines in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Adani Wilmar was ₹356.35, while the close price was ₹352.6. The stock reached a high of ₹358.85 and a low of ₹346.85. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹45,475.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹765, and its 52-week low is ₹327. The BSE volume for the day was 149,930 shares.
The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is ₹349.9. There has been a -0.77 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 149,930 shares on the BSE.
