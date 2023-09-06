Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Faces Decline in Trading Today

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹354 and closed at ₹351.95 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹355 and a low of ₹350.05. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹45,553.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹841.9 and the 52-week low is ₹327. The BSE volume for the stock was 344,178 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹350.5. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.45 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 344,178 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹351.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!