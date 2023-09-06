Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Faces Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 351.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 350.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 354 and closed at 351.95 on the last day. The stock had a high of 355 and a low of 350.05. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 45,553.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 841.9 and the 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for the stock was 344,178 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹350.5, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹351.95

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 350.5. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, suggesting a decrease of 1.45 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

06 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹351.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 344,178 shares. The closing price for the shares was 351.95.

