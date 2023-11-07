Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar shares plummet as investors sell off

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹317.55 and closed at ₹317.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹320.15, while the lowest price was ₹311. The company's market capitalization is ₹40,549.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹730 and ₹303.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 344,828 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is ₹312, with a percent change of -1.72 and a net change of -5.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.72% and the net change is a decrease of 5.45 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.08%
|3 Months
|-19.66%
|6 Months
|-20.66%
|YTD
|-49.49%
|1 Year
|-54.42%
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 344,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹317.45.
