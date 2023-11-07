Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar shares plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 317.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 317.55 and closed at 317.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 320.15, while the lowest price was 311. The company's market capitalization is 40,549.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 730 and 303.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 344,828 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.08%
3 Months-19.66%
6 Months-20.66%
YTD-49.49%
1 Year-54.42%
