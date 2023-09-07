Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 350.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 350.55 on the last trading day. The stock closed at 350.5, with a high of 355.4 and a low of 348.4. The market capitalization for Adani Wilmar is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 841.9, while the 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for the stock was 400,226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹350.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 400,226 shares, with a closing price of 350.5.

