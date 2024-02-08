Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees strong trading performance today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an open price of ₹344.45 and a close price of ₹343.15. The stock reached a high of ₹358 and a low of ₹344.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46,132.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹509.4 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 235,729 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹354.95, which represents a 3.44% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 11.8, indicating a significant rise.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Wilmar shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 235,729 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹343.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!