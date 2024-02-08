Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees strong trading performance today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 3.44 %. The stock closed at 343.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an open price of 344.45 and a close price of 343.15. The stock reached a high of 358 and a low of 344.1. The market capitalization of the company is 46,132.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 509.4 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 235,729 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹354.95, up 3.44% from yesterday's ₹343.15

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 354.95, which represents a 3.44% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 11.8, indicating a significant rise.

08 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹343.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Wilmar shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 235,729 shares. The closing price of these shares was 343.15.

