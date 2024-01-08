Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹384.2 and closed at ₹381.5 on the last trading day. The highest price for the day was ₹384.2, while the lowest price was ₹375.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹49,121.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹622.7 and ₹285.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 168,707 shares.
08 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST
