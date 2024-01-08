Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 381.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 384.2 and closed at 381.5 on the last trading day. The highest price for the day was 384.2, while the lowest price was 375.9. The market capitalization of the company is 49,121.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 622.7 and 285.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 168,707 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹381.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 168,707. The closing price for the day was 381.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.