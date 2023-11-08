Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stocks Soar, Showing Strong Performance

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 304.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock price opened at 308.1 and closed at 312 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 310 and a low of 304 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 39,568.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 703 and the 52-week low is 303.45. The BSE volume for the day was 587,450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1441.254.250.31457.35851.752161.51
Adani Wilmar307.73.251.07703.0303.4539991.11
Hatsun Agro Product1121.0-3.95-0.351231.95786.024970.08
Godrej Industries666.458.251.25733.3395.222435.26
08 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹306.95, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹304.45

Adani Wilmar stock is currently priced at 306.95, showing a percent change of 0.82. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, meaning the stock has increased by 2.5.

08 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is 304.05, while the high price is 309.90.

08 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹307.7, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹304.45

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 307.7, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 3.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further context or comparison to previous data, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or significance of this change.

08 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.77%
3 Months-21.43%
6 Months-21.98%
YTD-50.7%
1 Year-55.48%
08 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹304.45, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹312

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 304.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.55, reflecting a decline.

08 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹312 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 587,450 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 312.

