Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stocks Soar, Showing Strong Performance

Adani Wilmar's stock price opened at ₹308.1 and closed at ₹312 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹310 and a low of ₹304 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹39,568.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹703 and the 52-week low is ₹303.45. The BSE volume for the day was 587,450 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tataconsumer
|801.15
|0.55
|0.07
|861.35
|685.0
|74427.77
|Patanjali Foods
|1441.25
|4.25
|0.3
|1457.35
|851.7
|52161.51
|Adani Wilmar
|307.7
|3.25
|1.07
|703.0
|303.45
|39991.11
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1121.0
|-3.95
|-0.35
|1231.95
|786.0
|24970.08
|Godrej Industries
|666.45
|8.25
|1.25
|733.3
|395.2
|22435.26
Adani Wilmar stock is currently priced at ₹306.95, showing a percent change of 0.82. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, meaning the stock has increased by ₹2.5.
The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is ₹304.05, while the high price is ₹309.90.
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹307.7, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 3.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further context or comparison to previous data, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or significance of this change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.77%
|3 Months
|-21.43%
|6 Months
|-21.98%
|YTD
|-50.7%
|1 Year
|-55.48%
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹304.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.55, reflecting a decline.
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 587,450 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹312.
