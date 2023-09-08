Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Surges in Positive Trading

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹353.75 and closed at ₹352.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹355.5 and a low of ₹352.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹45,917.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹841.9 and ₹327 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 264,500 shares.
Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹358.8, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹353.3
The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹358.8 with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 5.5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.56% and has gained 5.5 points.
Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹359.5, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹353.3
The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹359.5. There has been a percent change of 1.75, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 6.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.2 units. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively based on the current data.
Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.81%
|3 Months
|-22.09%
|6 Months
|-25.59%
|YTD
|-42.85%
|1 Year
|-49.45%
Adani Wilmar Live Updates
ADANI WILMAR
Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹353.3, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹352.75
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹353.3, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.
Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹352.75 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 264,500 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹352.75.
