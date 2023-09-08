Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Surges in Positive Trading

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹353.75 and closed at ₹352.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹355.5 and a low of ₹352.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹45,917.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹841.9 and ₹327 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 264,500 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.