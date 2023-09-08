Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 353.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 358.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 353.75 and closed at 352.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 355.5 and a low of 352.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 45,917.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 841.9 and 327 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 264,500 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹358.8, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹353.3

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 358.8 with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 5.5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.56% and has gained 5.5 points.

08 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹359.5, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹353.3

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 359.5. There has been a percent change of 1.75, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 6.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.2 units. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively based on the current data.

08 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.81%
3 Months-22.09%
6 Months-25.59%
YTD-42.85%
1 Year-49.45%
08 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹353.3, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹352.75

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 353.3, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

08 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹352.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 264,500 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 352.75.

