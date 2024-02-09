Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹356.05 and closed at ₹354.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹357, while the lowest price was ₹347.95. The company's market capitalization is ₹45,222.32 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Wilmar is ₹509.4, and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. On the BSE, a total of 73,484 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.