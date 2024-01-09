Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 370.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 372.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Wilmar was 377.95, and it closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 378 and a low of 368.45. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 48,166.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 622.7, while the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 425,954 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹372.3, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹370.6

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 372.3 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% and the net change in price is 1.7.

09 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.94%
3 Months0.91%
6 Months-7.55%
YTD4.38%
1 Year-34.82%
09 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹370.6, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹377.95

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 370.6. There has been a percent change of -1.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹377.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 425,954 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 377.95.

