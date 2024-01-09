Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Wilmar was ₹377.95, and it closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹378 and a low of ₹368.45. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹48,166.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹622.7, while the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 425,954 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.