Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Wilmar was ₹377.95, and it closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹378 and a low of ₹368.45. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹48,166.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹622.7, while the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 425,954 shares.
The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹372.3 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% and the net change in price is 1.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.94%
|3 Months
|0.91%
|6 Months
|-7.55%
|YTD
|4.38%
|1 Year
|-34.82%
The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹370.6. There has been a percent change of -1.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 425,954 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹377.95.
