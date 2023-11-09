Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Reports Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 304.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw the open price at 304.05 and the close price at 304.45. The highest price reached during the day was 309.9, while the lowest price was 304.05. The market capitalization for Adani Wilmar is 39,802.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 703, while the 52-week low is 303.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 91,321 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹306.25, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹304.45

Adani Wilmar stock is currently trading at 306.25 with a net change of 1.8, representing a 0.59 percent increase. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight upward movement in its price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹304.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 91321 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 304.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.