Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock plummets, investors concerned

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹354.45 and closed at ₹349.9 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹354.9 and a low of ₹347.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹45,319.79 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹765, while the 52-week low is ₹327. The stock had a trading volume of 87,075 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar stock is currently priced at ₹338.7, experiencing a percent change of -2.87 and a net change of -10. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹348.7, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.
On the last day, Adani Wilmar's BSE volume was 87,075 shares, and the closing price was ₹349.9.
