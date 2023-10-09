Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock plummets, investors concerned

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -2.87 %. The stock closed at 348.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 338.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 354.45 and closed at 349.9 on the last day. The stock had a high of 354.9 and a low of 347.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 45,319.79 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 765, while the 52-week low is 327. The stock had a trading volume of 87,075 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹338.7, down -2.87% from yesterday's ₹348.7

Adani Wilmar stock is currently priced at 338.7, experiencing a percent change of -2.87 and a net change of -10. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹348.7, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹349.9

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 348.7, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹349.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar's BSE volume was 87,075 shares, and the closing price was 349.9.

