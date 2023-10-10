Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -3.34 %. The stock closed at 348.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last day, the Adani Wilmar stock opened at 342 and closed at 348.7. The stock reached a high of 342.7 and a low of 336 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 43,805.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 765 and the 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for the stock was 68,635 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹348.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 68,635 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 348.7.

