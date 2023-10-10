Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, the Adani Wilmar stock opened at ₹342 and closed at ₹348.7. The stock reached a high of ₹342.7 and a low of ₹336 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹43,805.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹765 and the 52-week low is ₹327. The BSE volume for the stock was 68,635 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹348.7 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 68,635 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹348.7.