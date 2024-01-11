Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹373.45 and closed at ₹372.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹373.95, while the lowest was ₹367.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹48,062.11 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹596.75 and ₹285.85, respectively. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 374,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.