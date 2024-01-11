Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 372.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 369.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 373.45 and closed at 372.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 373.95, while the lowest was 367.35. The company's market capitalization is 48,062.11 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 596.75 and 285.85, respectively. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 374,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹372.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 374,776 shares, and the closing price was 372.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.