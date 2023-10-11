Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Sees Upward Trend in Trading

2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 2.64 %. The stock closed at 337.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 345.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 336.65 and closed at 337.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 349.15 and a low of 336.65. The company's market capitalization is 44,962.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 757.75 and the 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for the day was 193,548 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹345.95, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹337.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 345.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.64, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 8.9, suggesting an increase in value.

11 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹337.05 on last trading day

On the last day of Adani Wilmar's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 193,548. The closing price of the shares was 337.05.

