Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 353.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 354.95 and closed at 353.3 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 361.55 and the low was 352. The company has a market capitalization of 46,112.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 841.9 and the 52-week low is 327. On the BSE, a total of 392,467 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹353.3 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar on the last day was 392,467 shares. The closing price for the stock was 353.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.