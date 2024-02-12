Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stocks plummet amid market downturn

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹349 and closed at ₹348.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹354.4 and a low of ₹342.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹44,903.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹509.4 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 81,834 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that its price is ₹342.1, with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in its price, with a negative percent change and net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.53%
|3 Months
|6.58%
|6 Months
|-9.96%
|YTD
|-2.8%
|1 Year
|-21.55%
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹347.35, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.54% or ₹1.85.
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 81,834 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹348.6.
