Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stocks plummet amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 345.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 342.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 349 and closed at 348.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 354.4 and a low of 342.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 44,903.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 509.4 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 81,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹342.1, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹345.5

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that its price is 342.1, with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in its price, with a negative percent change and net change.

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.53%
3 Months6.58%
6 Months-9.96%
YTD-2.8%
1 Year-21.55%
12 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹347.35, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹345.5

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 347.35, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.54% or 1.85.

12 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹348.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 81,834 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 348.6.

