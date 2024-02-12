Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stocks plummet amid market downturn

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹349 and closed at ₹348.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹354.4 and a low of ₹342.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹44,903.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹509.4 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 81,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.