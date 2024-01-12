Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees stock prices rise in trading today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹370.05 and closed at ₹369.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹372.5 and a low of ₹368.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47,971.14 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹596.75, while the 52-week low was ₹285.85. The stock had a trading volume of 219,046 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹370.3. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.21%
|3 Months
|-1.92%
|6 Months
|-7.37%
|YTD
|4.07%
|1 Year
|-36.34%
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹369.1, with a percent change of -0.19. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.19%. The net change is -0.7, indicating a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 219046 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹369.8.
