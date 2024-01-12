Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees stock prices rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 369.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 370.05 and closed at 369.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 372.5 and a low of 368.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 47,971.14 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 596.75, while the 52-week low was 285.85. The stock had a trading volume of 219,046 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹370.3, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹369.1

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 370.3. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.2.

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.21%
3 Months-1.92%
6 Months-7.37%
YTD4.07%
1 Year-36.34%
12 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹369.1, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹369.8

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 369.1, with a percent change of -0.19. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.19%. The net change is -0.7, indicating a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹369.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 219046 shares. The closing price for the stock was 369.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.