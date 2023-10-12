Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 345.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 348.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 348.5 and closed at 345.95 on the last day. The stock's highest price during the day was 353.95, while the lowest price was 347.65. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 45,300.3 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 757.75, and the 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for the day was 203,324 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹345.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar recorded a volume of 203,324 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 345.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.