Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 2.58 %. The stock closed at 354.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an open price of 357.6 and a close price of 354.8. The stock reached a high of 367.85 and a low of 355.4. The market capitalization for Adani Wilmar is currently at 47,301.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 841.9, while the 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 711,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹363.95, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹354.8

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 363.95. There has been a 2.58 percent change, with a net change of 9.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.58 percent, or 9.15 points.

12 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹354.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Adani Wilmar on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 711,746 shares. The closing price for the stock was 354.8.

