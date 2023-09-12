Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Soars in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an open price of ₹357.6 and a close price of ₹354.8. The stock reached a high of ₹367.85 and a low of ₹355.4. The market capitalization for Adani Wilmar is currently at ₹47,301.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹841.9, while the 52-week low is ₹327. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 711,746 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is ₹363.95. There has been a 2.58 percent change, with a net change of 9.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.58 percent, or 9.15 points.
