Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹347.35 and closed at ₹345.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹348.45, while the lowest was ₹337.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44,000.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹509.4, while the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 293,040 shares.
The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is ₹333.35, which represents a decrease of 1.54%. The net change is -5.2, indicating a drop in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.44%
|3 Months
|4.77%
|6 Months
|-9.95%
|YTD
|-4.65%
|1 Year
|-22.37%
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is ₹338.55. There has been a percentage change of -2.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.95, indicating a decrease of ₹6.95 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Adani Wilmar has decreased.
On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 293,040. The closing price for the stock was ₹345.5.
