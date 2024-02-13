Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 338.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 347.35 and closed at 345.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 348.45, while the lowest was 337.95. The market capitalization of the company is 44,000.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 509.4, while the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 293,040 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹333.35, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹338.55

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 333.35, which represents a decrease of 1.54%. The net change is -5.2, indicating a drop in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.44%
3 Months4.77%
6 Months-9.95%
YTD-4.65%
1 Year-22.37%
13 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹338.55, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹345.5

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 338.55. There has been a percentage change of -2.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.95, indicating a decrease of 6.95 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Adani Wilmar has decreased.

13 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹345.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 293,040. The closing price for the stock was 345.5.

