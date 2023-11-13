Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Sees Upward Trading Trend

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹293.55 and closed at ₹293.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹298.7, while the lowest price was ₹293.55. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is currently at ₹38,782.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹703, and the 52-week low is ₹292.5. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 47,576 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.56%
|3 Months
|-22.92%
|6 Months
|-25.2%
|YTD
|-52.5%
|1 Year
|-56.84%
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹298.4, with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock has increased by 1.76% and the price has gone up by ₹5.15. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Adani Wilmar on the BSE was 47,576. The closing price for the shares was ₹293.25.
