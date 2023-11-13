Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Sees Upward Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 293.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 293.55 and closed at 293.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 298.7, while the lowest price was 293.55. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is currently at 38,782.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 703, and the 52-week low is 292.5. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 47,576 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.56%
3 Months-22.92%
6 Months-25.2%
YTD-52.5%
1 Year-56.84%
13 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹298.4, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹293.25

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 298.4, with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock has increased by 1.76% and the price has gone up by 5.15. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹293.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Adani Wilmar on the BSE was 47,576. The closing price for the shares was 293.25.

