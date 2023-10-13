Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees strong gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 348.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 348.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 348.65 and closed at 348.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 352.75, while the lowest price was 348. The market capitalization of the company is 45,313.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 757.75 and 327 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 145,147 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹348.65, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹348.55

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 348.65. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.1.

13 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹348.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 145,147 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 348.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.