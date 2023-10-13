Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees strong gains in trading today

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹348.65 and closed at ₹348.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹352.75, while the lowest price was ₹348. The market capitalization of the company is ₹45,313.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹757.75 and ₹327 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 145,147 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹348.65. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.1.
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 145,147 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹348.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!