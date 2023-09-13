Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹365.3 and closed at ₹363.95 on the last day. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹369.7, while the lowest price was ₹351.95. The company's market capitalization is ₹45,937.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹841.9, and the 52-week low is ₹327. On the BSE, there was a trading volume of 406,782 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.