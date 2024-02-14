Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 338.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.75 per share.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 339.55 and closed at 338.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 340.05 and a low of 328.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 43,376.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 509.4 and 285.85 respectively. The total BSE volume for the stock on that day was 255,950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar recorded a volume of 255,950 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 338.55.

