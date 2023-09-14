Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had an opening price of ₹353.55 and a closing price of ₹353.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹358.55, while the lowest price was ₹350.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹45,800.67 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹841.9 and a 52-week low of ₹327. The BSE volume for the day was 230,077 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹352.4 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -1.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3%, resulting in a net decrease of ₹1.05.
