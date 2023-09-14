Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 353.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had an opening price of 353.55 and a closing price of 353.45. The highest price reached during the day was 358.55, while the lowest price was 350.1. The market capitalization of the company is 45,800.67 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 841.9 and a 52-week low of 327. The BSE volume for the day was 230,077 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹352.4, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹353.45

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 352.4 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -1.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3%, resulting in a net decrease of 1.05.

14 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹353.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar recorded a trading volume of 230,077 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 353.45.

