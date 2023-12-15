Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar shares slump as investors react to negative news

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹367 and closed at ₹365.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹374.6 and a low of ₹367 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹48,081.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹665.85 and ₹285.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 370,758 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar stock currently has a price of ₹367.65, which represents a decrease of 0.62% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.3, indicating a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.46%
|3 Months
|0.48%
|6 Months
|-14.17%
|YTD
|-40.09%
|1 Year
|-42.77%
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹371.05. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.1.
On the last day, Adani Wilmar's BSE volume was 370,758 shares and the closing price was ₹365.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!