Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar shares slump as investors react to negative news

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 369.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 367 and closed at 365.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 374.6 and a low of 367 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 48,081.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 665.85 and 285.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 370,758 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹367.65, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹369.95

Adani Wilmar stock currently has a price of 367.65, which represents a decrease of 0.62% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.3, indicating a decline in value.

15 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.46%
3 Months0.48%
6 Months-14.17%
YTD-40.09%
1 Year-42.77%
15 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹371.05, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹369.95

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 371.05. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.1.

15 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹365.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar's BSE volume was 370,758 shares and the closing price was 365.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.