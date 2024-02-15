Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 337.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's share price on the last day was 333. The closing price was 333.75, with a high of 341.15 and a low of 330.05. The market capitalization is 43,968.13 crore. The 52-week high and low are 509.4 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹340.25, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹337.9

Adani Wilmar stock is currently trading at 340.25 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 2.35.

15 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹333.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 68666 shares with a closing price of 333.75.

