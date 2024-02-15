Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees gains in trading today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's share price on the last day was ₹333. The closing price was ₹333.75, with a high of ₹341.15 and a low of ₹330.05. The market capitalization is ₹43,968.13 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹509.4 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68,666 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹340.25, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹337.9
Adani Wilmar stock is currently trading at ₹340.25 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 2.35.
15 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹333.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 68666 shares with a closing price of ₹333.75.