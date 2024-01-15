Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 369.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Wilmar was 370.15, and the close price was 369.1. The high price reached during the day was 371.35, while the low price was 367. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 47,776.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 596.75, and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 78,623 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹369.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 78,623 shares. The closing price for the day was 369.1.

