Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

Adani Wilmar, a company with a market capitalization of ₹38,373.01 crore, had an open price of ₹298.45 and a close price of ₹297.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹299.15 and a low of ₹294. In terms of its 52-week performance, the stock had a high of ₹703 and a low of ₹292.5. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 208,745 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹297.4 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 208,745 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹297.4.