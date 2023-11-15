Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 297.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 295.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar, a company with a market capitalization of 38,373.01 crore, had an open price of 298.45 and a close price of 297.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 299.15 and a low of 294. In terms of its 52-week performance, the stock had a high of 703 and a low of 292.5. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 208,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹297.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 208,745 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 297.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.