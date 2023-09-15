Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹355.15 and closed at ₹352.4 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹356, while the lowest was ₹352. The market capitalization of the company is ₹45,839.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹841.9 and the 52-week low is ₹327. The stock had a trading volume of 211,062 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.