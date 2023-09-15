Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 352.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 355.15 and closed at 352.4 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 356, while the lowest was 352. The market capitalization of the company is 45,839.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 841.9 and the 52-week low is 327. The stock had a trading volume of 211,062 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹352.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 211,062 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 352.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.