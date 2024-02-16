Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 337.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had an opening price of 340.25 and a closing price of 337.9. The stock had a high of 343.75 and a low of 336. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 43,838.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 509.4 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 174,659 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹337.3, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹337.9

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 337.3. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.18. The net change is -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹337.9 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 174,659. The closing price for the stock was 337.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!