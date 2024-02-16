Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had an opening price of ₹340.25 and a closing price of ₹337.9. The stock had a high of ₹343.75 and a low of ₹336. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹43,838.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹509.4 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 174,659 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
