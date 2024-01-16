Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 363.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 362.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of Adani Wilmar was 369. The closing price was 367.6. The highest price reached during trading was 370, while the lowest price was 362.5. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 47,230.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 596.75, and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 356,543 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹362.5, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹363.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 362.5. The percent change is -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of 0.9 in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹367.6 on last trading day

On the last day of Adani Wilmar's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 356,543. The closing price of the shares was 367.6.

