Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees positive trading results

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had an opening price of ₹295.05 and a closing price of ₹295.25. The stock reached a high of ₹299 and a low of ₹295.05. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹38,541.97 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹678.5 and the 52-week low is ₹292.5. On the BSE, a total of 267,586 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹296.55. There has been a 0.44% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.3.
