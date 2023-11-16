Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 295.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 296.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had an opening price of 295.05 and a closing price of 295.25. The stock reached a high of 299 and a low of 295.05. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 38,541.97 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 678.5 and the 52-week low is 292.5. On the BSE, a total of 267,586 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹296.55, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹295.25

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 296.55. There has been a 0.44% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.3.

16 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹295.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 267,586 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 295.25.

