comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar closed today at 341.55, down -0.84% from yesterday's 344.45
BackBack

Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹341.55, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹344.45

12 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 344.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani WilmarPremium
Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 348 and closed at 348.65 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 348.55 while the lowest was 344.05. The market capitalization of the company is 44,767.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 757.75 and the 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for the day was 42,147 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:36:40 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹341.55, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹344.45

Adani Wilmar stock closed at 341.55 today, with a percent change of -0.84% and a net change of -2.9. Yesterday's closing price was 344.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous day.

16 Oct 2023, 05:44:14 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar stock's low price today was 340.45 and the high price reached 345.95.

16 Oct 2023, 03:22:27 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Adani Wilmar Ltd stock is 327.25, while the 52-week high price is 730.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:13:51 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹341.9, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹344.45

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 341.9 with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -2.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:36:42 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹341.75, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹344.45

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 341.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.78 percent. This translates to a net change of -2.7.

16 Oct 2023, 02:19:20 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar stock had a low price of 342 and a high price of 345.95 today.

16 Oct 2023, 01:45:05 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹342.7, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹344.45

Adani Wilmar stock is currently priced at 342.7, with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Adani Wilmar News

16 Oct 2023, 01:14:35 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Adani Wilmar reached a low of 342 and a high of 345.95 during the current trading day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:00:14 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹343.15, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹344.45

Adani Wilmar stock is currently priced at 343.15, which represents a decrease of 0.38% in its value. The net change in the stock's price is -1.3.

16 Oct 2023, 12:51:06 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:22:17 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is 342, while the high price is 345.95.

16 Oct 2023, 12:20:12 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹343.3, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹344.45

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is at 343.3. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.15. Overall, the stock has seen a slight decline in value.

Click here for Adani Wilmar Dividend

16 Oct 2023, 11:46:38 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹343.5, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹344.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 343.5. There has been a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:19:50 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is 342, while the high price is 345.95.

16 Oct 2023, 11:16:47 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹342.5, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹344.45

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 342.5. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.95, suggesting a decrease of 1.95 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:22:38 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹342.85, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹344.45

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 342.85. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.6, indicating a decrease of 1.6. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Click here for Adani Wilmar Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:13:21 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Adani Wilmar stock had a low price of 342 and a high price of 345.95.

16 Oct 2023, 09:59:12 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:40:50 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹342.65, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹344.45

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 342.65. It has experienced a decrease of 0.52% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -1.8. Overall, the stock has shown a slight decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 09:16:52 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹345, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹344.45

Adani Wilmar stock is currently priced at 345 with a percent change of 0.16. The net change is 0.55.

16 Oct 2023, 08:06:27 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹348.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 42,147 shares and closed at a price of 348.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App