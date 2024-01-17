Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : The last day's open price for Adani Wilmar was ₹363.05 and the close price was ₹363.4. The stock had a high of ₹363.95 and a low of ₹358.35. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹46,885.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹578.45 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. On the BSE, there were 84,872 shares traded for Adani Wilmar.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.