Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 363.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : The last day's open price for Adani Wilmar was 363.05 and the close price was 363.4. The stock had a high of 363.95 and a low of 358.35. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 46,885.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 578.45 and the 52-week low is 285.85. On the BSE, there were 84,872 shares traded for Adani Wilmar.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹363.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company saw a total volume of 84,872 shares being traded. The closing price for the shares was 363.4.

