Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹342.2, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹341.55

On the last day, the opening price of Adani Wilmar was ₹344.45 and the closing price was also ₹344.45. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹345.95, while the lowest price was ₹340.45. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹44,390.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹757.75 and the 52-week low is ₹327. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar on the last day was 129,703 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1324.5 6.2 0.47 1462.0 851.7 47936.11 Adani Wilmar 342.2 0.65 0.19 730.0 327.0 44475.0 Hatsun Agro Product 1123.95 12.65 1.14 1231.95 786.0 25051.17 Godrej Industries 659.45 -9.4 -1.41 733.3 395.2 22199.61

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range The Adani Wilmar stock had a low price of ₹341.5 and a high price of ₹345.95 for the current day.

Adani Wilmar Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high null

Adani Wilmar share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 344.93 10 Days 344.68 20 Days 345.25 50 Days 361.23 100 Days 390.05 300 Days 421.79

Adani Wilmar share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 1 Buy 1 1 1 1 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 2 2 2 2 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹344.45 on last trading day On the last day, Adani Wilmar recorded a trading volume of 129,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹344.45.