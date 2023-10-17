Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar closed today at 342.2, up 0.19% from yesterday's 341.55

14 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 341.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 342.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last day, the opening price of Adani Wilmar was 344.45 and the closing price was also 344.45. The stock's highest price during the day was 345.95, while the lowest price was 340.45. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 44,390.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 757.75 and the 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar on the last day was 129,703 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹342.2, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹341.55

The closing price of Adani Wilmar stock today was 342.2, which is a 0.19% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of 341.55. The net change in the stock price was 0.65.

17 Oct 2023, 06:27 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1324.56.20.471462.0851.747936.11
Adani Wilmar342.20.650.19730.0327.044475.0
Hatsun Agro Product1123.9512.651.141231.95786.025051.17
Godrej Industries659.45-9.4-1.41733.3395.222199.61
17 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Wilmar stock had a low price of 341.5 and a high price of 345.95 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:29 PM IST Adani Wilmar Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

null

17 Oct 2023, 03:11 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹343, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹341.55

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 343, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.42% from its previous closing price and has gained 1.45 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1321.553.250.251462.0851.747829.35
Adani Wilmar342.00.450.13730.0327.044449.01
Hatsun Agro Product1128.8517.551.581231.95786.025160.38
Godrej Industries663.5-5.35-0.8733.3395.222335.95
17 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹342, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹341.55

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 342 with a percent change of 0.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.45, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.45 points. Overall, this suggests that Adani Wilmar's stock is currently experiencing a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is 342.05 and the high price is 345.95.

17 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹342.65, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹341.55

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 342.65. There has been a 0.32 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days344.93
10 Days344.68
20 Days345.25
50 Days361.23
100 Days390.05
300 Days421.79
17 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹343.2, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹341.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 343.2 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is 342.45, while the high price is 345.95.

17 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1337.719.41.471462.0851.748413.84
Adani Wilmar343.01.450.42730.0327.044578.98
Hatsun Agro Product1119.257.950.721231.95786.024946.41
Godrej Industries666.3-2.55-0.38733.3395.222430.21
17 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy1111
Hold0000
Sell2222
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹343.5, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹341.55

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 343.5 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.57% and has seen a net increase of 1.95 points. Overall, this suggests that Adani Wilmar stock is performing positively in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar stock had a low price of 342.45 and a high price of 345.95 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹343.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹341.55

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 343.3. There has been a 0.51% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.75.

17 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar stock reached a low of 342.45 and a high of 345.95 during the current day's trading session.

17 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹343.7, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹341.55

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 343.7 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 2.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or performance of the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹344.4, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹341.55

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 344.4 with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 2.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.83% from its previous closing price and has gained 2.85 points.

Click here for Adani Wilmar Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Wilmar stock had a low price of 342.45 and a high price of 345.95 in the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹345.9, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹341.55

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 345.9 with a percent change of 1.27. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.27%. The net change is 4.35, indicating that the stock price has increased by 4.35 points. Overall, this suggests that Adani Wilmar stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹344.75, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹341.55

The current price of Adani Wilmar stock is 344.75. It has seen a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.2, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

17 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹344.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar recorded a trading volume of 129,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 344.45.

