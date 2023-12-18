Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar, the edible oil company, opened at ₹374.25 and closed the day at ₹369.95. The stock reached a high of ₹374.25 and a low of ₹367.65. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹47,977.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.85 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 155,491 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹367.95, with a percent change of -0.33% and a net change of -1.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, resulting in a negative percent change and net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.29%
|3 Months
|-0.53%
|6 Months
|-11.95%
|YTD
|-40.22%
|1 Year
|-42.45%
Adani Wilmar stock currently has a price of ₹369.15. It has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.22. The net change in price is -0.8.
On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 155,491 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹369.95.
