Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 369.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar, the edible oil company, opened at 374.25 and closed the day at 369.95. The stock reached a high of 374.25 and a low of 367.65. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 47,977.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.85 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 155,491 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹367.95, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹369.15

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 367.95, with a percent change of -0.33% and a net change of -1.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, resulting in a negative percent change and net change.

18 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.29%
3 Months-0.53%
6 Months-11.95%
YTD-40.22%
1 Year-42.45%
18 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹369.15, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹369.95

Adani Wilmar stock currently has a price of 369.15. It has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.22. The net change in price is -0.8.

18 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹369.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 155,491 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 369.95.

