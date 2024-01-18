Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 360.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Adani Wilmar was 354.15, and the closing price was 360.75. The stock reached a high of 358 and a low of 353.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 46,236.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 578.45 and 285.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 306,264 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹360.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar on BSE had a volume of 306,264 shares, with a closing price of 360.75.

