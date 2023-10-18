Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹339.2, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹342.2

The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an open price of ₹344.75 and a close price of ₹341.55. The stock reached a high of ₹345.95 and a low of ₹341.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44,475.0 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Wilmar is ₹730, while the 52-week low is ₹327. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,229 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹339.2, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹342.2 Adani Wilmar stock closed at ₹339.2, which is a decrease of 0.88% from the previous day's closing price of ₹342.2. The net change in the stock price is -3. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1322.3 -2.2 -0.17 1462.0 851.7 47856.49 Adani Wilmar 339.2 -3.0 -0.88 730.0 327.0 44085.1 Hatsun Agro Product 1130.55 2.7 0.24 1231.95 786.0 25198.27 Godrej Industries 661.7 0.9 0.14 733.3 395.2 22275.35

Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.08% 3 Months -15.27% 6 Months -15.19% YTD -44.6% 1 Year -48.26%

